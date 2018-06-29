5 Dead in Shooting at Capital Gazette Building in Annapolis, Maryland

[UPDATE: June 28, 2018, 6:16 p.m. ET] CBS News reports 5 people have died in a shooting at a local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, with several others wounded. One suspect is now in custody.

Multiple people have been killed during shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, CBS Baltimore reports.

Authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday at the Capital Gazette building. The Gazette is a local newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun.

A senior federal law enforcement source told CBS News that four people were killed. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that President Trump has been briefed on the attack.

Police response for shooting in my newsroom. @capgaznews. pic.twitter.com/0O1LtlXdps — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

Police responded to the scene and employees were evacuated from the building with their hands over their heads. One suspect is in custody.

A law enforcement source said that the suspect is a white male in his 20s who did not have identification on him, and two law enforcement sources said the suspect used a shotgun.

A spokesperson confirmed that one person is being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky called the situation “active and ongoing” and said that officers are searching the building.

The Anne Arundel Police tweeted that a relocation point had been set up at a mall nearby, and the public has been encouraged to avoid the area.

Phil Davis, a Gazette employee, tweeted that multiple people had been shot, writing that a gunman shot through the office’s glass door and opened fire on multiple employees.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

