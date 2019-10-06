4 Dead, 5 Others Injured in Kansas City Bar Mass Shooting

A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas left 4 dead and 5 others injured in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police reported the attack just after 3 a.m. CT on Twitter, and a report by the Kansas City Star gave more details a few hours later.

The shooting took place at the Tequila KC Bar in Kansas City’s Kensington area, around 1:30 a.m. Local police responded along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. So far, there is no information on the suspect, or even confirmation that there was just one.

Police were reportedly able to re-enter the bar at around 7:30 a.m. local time with a warrant. In the meantime, a small crowd of about a dozen people reportedly gathered outside, getting what information they could from the police. According to the Star, one woman broke down in tears and nearly fell to the ground, while a man walked away from the group and threw up on the ground.

Not all of the victims in the shooting have been identified yet. However, local man Juan Ramirez told reporters that his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed. He was also able to shed some light on the scene inside the bar, saying he was told there was a fight inside the bar.

According to Ramirez, at least one person involved in the fight left the bar, only to return shortly after with a gun. They fired indiscriminately into the bar. Ramirez added that his nephew had “nothing to do with it.”

“We’re just in shock and disbelief,” he added. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Ramirez said his nephew is survived by a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

In another report by local CNN affiliate KSHB, police declined to confirm Ramirez story. They said that the shooter is still “on the run” at this time.

“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects,” police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said. “We don’t even know how many.”

The report also noted that The Tequila KC is a private, members-only bar, possibly changing the dynamic of the shooting. However, on Twitter, the response quickly turned toward the epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence in the U.S.

“Another mass shooting, this time in Kansas City,” tweeted journalist David Leavitt. “If you need to get a permit, take classes, then take a test to obtain a license to drive a car, you should need a permit, take safety classes, and then take a test to obtain a license to own a gun—it’s that simple.”

Check back for updates on this shooting as they are available.