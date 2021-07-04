21-Year-Old Loses Part of Hand After Trying to Shoot Firework out of Car's Sunroof

✖

A 21-year-old in Murfreesboro, Tennessee reportedly lost a portion of his hand while trying to shoot a firework out of the sunroof of his car on Wednesday night. The Murfreesboro Police told NBC News 4 Nashville that an unidentified man was holding a lit mortar in his hand when it exploded, injuring him and one passenger. The accident happened near Forrest Drive and N. Highland Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. local time.

The man was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was treated. Emergency responders were unable to find the missing parts of the man's hand, so they could not be reattached. Meanwhile, a woman inside the car reportedly "suffered slight head injuries, minor burns to her neck and upper back, and complained of ear pain." She was treated on the scene. It is unclear what went wrong in the inadvisable stunt, but police are urging people to be careful with fireworks this summer.

Murfreesboro city officials have banned the use of bottle rockets, reloadable mortars and sky lanterns. A complete list of fireworks laws and regulations for each state is available here on the Phantom Fireworks website. Murfreesboro Police Department Captain Gary Gensemer issued a statement on safety via the town's website.

"Fireworks are made of explosives and are dangerous when used improperly. Users should read the instructions and safety warnings. Bad things can happen, as was the case with this accident; a man's life is changed forever," he said. "Fireworks can cause serious injury with careless and incorrect use and should only be utilized at the city allowed time of the year. This incident should serve as a reminder never hold fireworks in your hands; always use a flat surface lighting them."

Other reports of fireworks misuse have been more malicious. Murfreesboro police said that a group of people was seen shooting fireworks towards moving cars on Forrest and Lee Streets late on Monday night. Drivers of those cars swerved dangerously off the road to avoid being hit. Some of those fireworks were even shot at a police patrol unit. Police are looking for the perpetrators but so far no one is in custody in connection with those attacks.

One way or another, fireworks always become an issue around the U.S. in early July. Be sure to consult your local laws as well as the safety guidelines accompanying any explosive products before using them this year.