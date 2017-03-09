Trending

21 Ridiculously Funny Dad Antics When Mom’s Away

Moms are, well, moms, and they have very specific ways they like the household to be run and the […]

By

Moms are, well, moms, and they have very specific ways they like the household to be run and the kids to be cared for. But dads have their own ideas…and they’re often very different from moms, as any mom who’s ever come home to a tent set up in her living room can attest.

1. They pick up women.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. They make cleaning fun.

A video posted by Stefanie (@smatta23) on

3. They act as human trampolines.

A photo posted by @robehode on

4. They get dressed up.

A photo posted by aarontlee (@aarontlee) on

5. They do CrossFit.

6. They certainly enjoy their food.

A photo posted by KimSangKyung (@sangkyung_kim) on

7. They take the perfect Instagram pic.

8. They do some role reversal.

A video posted by Lisa (@mammy.loves.you) on

9. They kill two birds with one stone.

dad swinging baby
(Photo: Photo via Imgur)

10. They let sleeping babies lie.

A photo posted by Ashley Svenson (@asvenson) on

11. They play some tunes.

A photo posted by @bumblebeezie on

For more ridiculous dad antics, click here for the original story from Redbook!

>> Read more: Mom Dresses Sleeping Baby In Hilariously Cute Costumes

In-content ad newsletter

Featured image

Tagged:

Related Posts