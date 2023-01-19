2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs Announced

The 2023 Met Gala is quickly approaching, and this year's co-chairs have been announced. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour will co-chair. Wintour has been a chair member of the gala since 1995. She also gets the final say on the dress code each year. Per People, this year's co-chairs mark prominent figures across entertainment, with each of them coming off a career-changing year.

The official announcement came on Jan. 18. The annual event benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. After two years of switching its date due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will resume its tradition of occurring on the first Monday in May on May 1. The exhibition opens to the public on May 5, 2023 and will remain on display through July 16, 2023.

This year's exhibition pays homage to designer Karl Lagerfield, with the theme being, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." 150 pieces of Lagerfeld's work will be displayed, dating back to his start in the business in the 1950s to his final collection in 2019. Attendees will be invited to celebrate by paying tribute to Lagerfeld's adoration for aesthetics and theory, Variety reports.

It was a well thought out theme, with Andrew Bolton, museum curator, explaining: "So at its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments."

Lipa shared an Instagram post on Wednesday morning announcing her involvement with the gala. "Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May," she wrote in part. The post features a short video of each co-chair's signature on fancy stationery.

Honorary chairs of the gala include designer Tom Ford, and the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri. Chanel makes the event possible. Fendi, Lagerfeld and Condé Nast are also major supporters.