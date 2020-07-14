2021 Ford Bronco: How Much Is It?

On Tuesday, Ford surprised the world by unveiling the new 2021 Bronco SUV. Based on photos shared on social media, the new Bronco SUV, which comes with a simultaneously sleek and rugged look, comes in two-door and four-door options. In light of this news, you may be wondering how much it would cost to get your hands on one of these stylish new vehicles. As CNET reported, the cost of one of the vehicles depends on what kind of specs you want your car to have.

For the 2021 Bronco SUV, the most basic versions of the car differ in a couple of ways. Both versions will either have a 2.3-liter turbo I4 engine or 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, and will have either 310 lb-ft or 400 lb-ft torque. Additionally, there will be a 7-speed manual version and a 10-speed auto version that you can choose from. Of course, the biggest difference between the two-door and four-door options comes down to price. The two-door model has a base price of $29,995 while the four-door model has a $34,695 base price. Both of the models will be available in Spring 2021.

On social media, users have already expressed their excitement over Ford's latest announcement. Many of those very users couldn't help but express just how much they want the new Bronco, with one even writing, "If you could place bets on this vehicle being everywhere next year, I absolutely would. Well done, @Ford." Following the release of this information, Ford showcased the description for the main 2021 Bronco. The company wrote on their website, "There’s a whole world out there just waiting to be discovered. To find it you have to break rules, push boundaries and climb over the barriers in your way. With its relentless toughness and durability, the all-new Bronco was built to carry outdoor enthusiasts to wherever the wilderness calls. Available in two- or four-door models."

If you're looking for something even sportier than the main 2021 Bronco, you're in luck. Ford will also release Bronco Sport, as well. The company described the vehicle as, "Meet the latest in the family. The all-new Bronco Sport is your wilderness guide with four unique series engineered to match the way you experience the outdoors. Each, expertly equipped to get you out there — To the mountain ranges, the woodland trails, and the scenic shores. Your adventure begins in a Bronco Sport, and it never ends."