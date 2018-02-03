Watch the Commercials for Sunday’s Super Bowl

Every year the Super Bowl brings new, exciting, and hilarious new commercials, and this year is no exception.

How can we forget such classics and the “Bud…weis…er” frogs, or Coca-Cola’s “Hey kid, catch,” ad from 1980 which featured Pittsburgh Steeler Mean Joe Greene.

Some of the more recent memorable ads would be the Volkswagon as “The Force” featuring a tiny Darth Vader, and Doritos’ “Man’s Best Friend” in which a dog bribes a man with, what else… Doritos.

Many years ago, it would have been unheard of to see a Super Bowl ad early, but in recent years it has become much more common.

Below you’ll find a list of all the 2018 Super Bowl ads that have already made their way online.

Scroll down to watch ads from Amazon, Pringles, Tide, and many more!

Kia – “Feel Something Again”

Kia tapped Aerosmith singer, and former American Idol judge, Steven Tyler for their new commercial.

In the ad, Tyler takes the new Kia Stinger for a spin, opting to drive the car backwards which then send him back in time. All the while, “Dream On” is playing in the background.

When he finally steps out, he is shown to have reverted back to his younger self again, by means of facial CGI.

Seems like a lot of trouble to go through to drive a car back in time when all he had to do was get a DeLorean with a Flux capacitor and drive 88 miles per hour.

WeatherTech – “American Factory”

WeatherTech’s new Super Bowl ad is only about 30 seconds long but it’s already generated some buzz and slight controversy.

Many have interpreted the imagery of the American flag and wall-building to be a political message, but the CEO of the company has refuted those claims.

The end of the ad flashes a message that reads “At WeatherTech, we built our new factory right her in America. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?” It will be interesting to see how Super Bowl audiences respond to the ad.

Sprint – “Do the math and switch to Sprint”

Sprint has a couple of new ads for the Super Bowl, and one of them is unintentionally terrifying.

The first ad features a robotics engineer working with some A.I. robots, when one of them becomes sentient and begins to explain the logical reasons for why he should switch to Sprint. Many other robots then come online and begin taunting him. It is supposed to be funny, and it kind of is, but it is also kind of creepy.

The second one shows the female robot, Evelyn, from the first ad taking a bunch of selfies before a caption pops up reading, “See what else she’s learned,” and list the Super Bowl date of “02.04.”

Avocados From Mexico – “Bubble Dome Riot”

You may not have expected a Super Bowl ad from Avocados From Mexico, but you will be very glad they did one because it is absolutely hilarious.

The ad sees a group of people who have committed to living inside a sealed dome go completely insane when they realize they have avocados but that the chips were accidentally left outside.

Their leader calms them down by explaining that they can put avocado on more than just chips. All is calm for a moment, until… the WiFi goes down.

Coca-Cola – “The Wonder of Us”

Coca-Cola’s new Super Bowl ad takes a more heartfelt route, by choosing to focus on the diversity of the world. Throughout the ad, many different types of people are seen enjoying different flavors of the popular soda brand.

It culminates in the tagline, “There is a Coke for we, and us. And there is a Coke for you.”

Febreze – “The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink”

Febreze is coming in hot this year with a Super Bowl ad that embodies the very essence of “potty mouth.”

The premise of the commercial is that there is a man name Dave whose “bleep” does not stink. The “bleep” here is exactly what you think it is.

For the entirely of the spot, the people in Dave’s life are talking about how much they love him for his special talent.

The fragrance company drives it home at the end by revealing that “Dave isn’t at your Super Bowl party, but everyone else is,” so you should make sure your bathroom is ready.

Amazon – Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan”

Amazon has released a new trailer for their upcoming Amazon Prime exclusively series Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” and they are dropping it in with the other ads that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The series stars The Office’s John Krasinski in the title role, as well as Abbie Cornish (Geostorm), Mena Massoud (The 99), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Peter Fonda (3:10 to Yuma), and Wendell Pierce (The Wire).

Krasinski also executive produces the series alongside Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Transformers: The Last Knight).

Universal Studios – “Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback”

Peyton Manning may be retired from football, but he’s still going to be turning up during this years Super Bowl.

The former NFL champ stars in Universal Studios’ new commercial as a “Vacation Quarterback.”

Essentially, Manning is coordinating a family’s trip to the theme park, and guiding them around with the leadership skills he learned form playing over 15 years in the NFL, and a wit that just seems to come naturally to him.

Marvel’s Black Panther – Super Bowl Spot

Marvel has dropped a brand new Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming Black Panther film, but you can watch it right now.

The new commercial for the film gives fans a look at the action that awaits when the movie drops in theaters on Feb. 16. It also features the song “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Pepsi – “This Is the Pepsi”

Pepsi has opted to go the nostalgic route for their Super Bowl ad this year, once again bringing in iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Crawford saw her career make a huge leap when she starred in a Pepsi ad back in 1992, and she is recreating that now in 2018. Her 18-year-old son also appears briefly with her in the Super Bowl ad.

Aside from Crawford, the ad also features NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and narration by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Lexus – “Long Live The King”

Lexus partnered with Marvel’s Black Panther for their new ad showcasing the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport.

The thrilling ad features a few stars from the film, including Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman.

Additionally, the ad uses the same song from the Black Panther trailer, “Legend Has It” by hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.

Budweiser – “Stand By You”

Budweiser is known for putting out some of the funniest ads that have ever aired during the Super Bowl.

They also known, however, for airing some of the most touching and emotional ads.

This year, for one of their commercials at least, they’ve opted for the latter.

Tugging on heartstrings, this new ad showcases how the company jumped into action, halting their beer bottling and switching over to water when areas such as Texas and Puerto Rico were hit with hurricanes.

Bud Light – “Dilly Dilly”

The first “Dilly Dilly” ad from Budweiser debuted in the fall of 2017, and they’ve now brought it back for the 2018 Super Bowl.

In a new ad that will air during the big game, the “Dilly Dilly” catchphrase returns, as the king from the initial ad is overseeing a battle in his kingdom.

Suddenly, the magical Bud Knight appears and all seems to be saved. Or is it…?

Bud Light – Eagles “Philly Philly” and Patriots “Sleeveless Leader”

Continuing the new “Dilly Dilly” brand, Bud Light has also dropped brief ads aimed directly at the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

In the Eagles-centric ad, the Bud Light King sarcastically says, “I’m surprised to see you guys here, I thought it was all over.” He then changes up the catchphrase and hails the team with a “Philly Philly!”

The Patriots ad sees the King slyly joke that “when haters accuseth thee of foul play, remember, it’s because they’re jealous of thy rings.” This, of course, is an obvious reference to the past “DeflateGate” accusations.

Finally, the King encourages the team to follow their “sleeveless leader,” and to “rely on the wisdom and handsomeness of thy quarterback” when they feel that “the battle is all but lost.”

Stella ARTOIS – Clean Water

Stella Artois enlisted the help of Downsizing star and Water.org co-founder Matt Damon for their new Super Bowl ad.

Similar to the new Budweiser commercial, this ad sees the beer company focusing on the importance of water availability.

Rather than focusing on the need for water in disaster areas, however, this ad showcases the need for clean water in “developing countries.”

PETA – “Redemption”

PETA enlisted iconic actor James Cromwell for their new ad, which will air during the Super Bowl this year.

The ad sees Cromwell star as a priest tasked with hearing the confession of a meat industry executive who claims to have “lied” to the public about the treatment of animals for food.

Suffice to say, he doesn’t quite find the absolution he is looking for from Father Cromwell.

The Babe actor is well-known for being outspoken about the treatment of animals, as well as many other environmental issues.

Back in December of 2015, he was involved in a protest sit-in at the site of a natural-gas-fired power plant that was being built in Wawayanda, New York.

As a result, Cromwell and the other protesters were arrested and charged with fines. The iconic actor refused to pay those fines and so a Wawayanda town judge sentenced him to spend one week in jail.

Pringles – “Wow”

When you want to add a heaping helping of humor to your Super Bowl commercial ad, adding a former Saturday Night Live cast member to the mix is always a safe bet.

This year, Pringles did just that, showcasing Bill Hader in their ad which suggests that Pringles eaters should try stacking different types of chips in order to achieve new flavors.

As always, Hader delivers and serves up one of the funniest Super Bowl commercials we’ve seen yet.

Groupon – “Who Wouldn’t”

It was recently revealed that comedian Tiffany Haddish had been tapped by Groupon to be their new spokesperson.

So naturally their new Super Bowl commercial featuring the Girls Trip actress was bound to be hilarious.

SPOILER ALERT: it is. The ad features Haddish talking about supporting local businesses through Groupon while a faux Scrooge-like character is hit with a football for conspiring to destroy a small business. It just goes to show that people getting hit with things is still funny.

M&M’s – “Human”

M&M’s has been responsible for some of the best commercials of all-time, Super Bowl-aired or not.

This year they cast comedy legend Danny DeVito for an ad that will have you literally laughing out loud.

DeVito plays the human for of the overly-confident Red M&M, and their honestly has never been a better casting in any role ever before. Do yourself a favor and watch this one repeatedly.

Tide – “Bradshaw’s Locked Out” and “David Harbour Meets Terry Bradshaw”

Tide opted to got the “sequel” route this year, with an ad that is teased to throw back to the one they put out on the 2017 Super Bowl.

That commercial saw former NFL player and sports commentator Terry Bradshaw on a speedy journey to get a stain off of his shirt.

One new teaser ad doesn’t give much away, but it does reveal that the company brought Bradshaw back because sometimes lightning does strike twice.

In addition to the teaser ad, Tide also dropped a longer one that sees new Tide commercial star David Harbour (Stranger Things) awkwardly meet Bradshaw who “dropped the ball” in last year’s ad.

Squarespace – “Make It With Keanu Reeves”

Squarespace certainly stepped up their game this year, by dropping ads featuring John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

We wanted to create a campaign that inspired people to take their idea or passion and make it happen,” said Sandra Nam, the director of creative production for Squarespace.

“Squarespace has an extremely diverse customer base, including some high-profile customers like Keanu, and we couldn’t think of a better person than Keanu to deliver our message to the world.”

Michelob Ultra – “The Perfect Fit”

Already a much talked about ad, this new Super Bowl commercial from Michelob features none other that Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt.

The ad depicts Pratt hard at work getting ready for his big moment as the new spokesman for the beer, as he spends time working out and bragging about his “method” preparation.

In the end, it hilariously doesn’t quite turn out the way he expected.

Doritos and Mountain Dew – “Faceoff” and “Blaze vs. Ice”

Doritos and Mountain Dew go together like Oreos and Milk (well, maybe not exactly like that, but you get the analogy).

So it makes sense that the two have teamed up for a series of ads that feature Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage and Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman facing off against one another.

What exactly their “face-off” will entail, we don’t know, but we do know that they are each being mentored by hip-hop stars Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes.

-Update-

A longer ad has finally dropped and we now know that the two actors are facing off against one another in a hip-hop lip-sync battle that is everything you hoped it could be.

Jack in the Box – “#JackVsMartha”

Jack in the Box frequently serves up hilarious commercials, and they have amped it up for the 2018 Super Bowl.

Their new ad features mascot/CEO Jack going head-to-head in a cooking “war” with Martha Stewart.

No telling what’s to come, but this teaser ad proves that Stewart is not afraid to play dirty.

Skittles – “Sandwich” and “Puppet”

Skittles has come to be known for its bizarre and almost cringeworthy commercials that you can’t help but be glued to.

This year they brought in former Friends star David Schwimmer for their ad and he is almost unrecognizable.

In the two teasers they’ve released so far, Schimmer suggests that Skittles’ new ad will only be seen by “one single person,” so make sure to tune in to the Super Bowl to see how it all plays out.

Amazon – “Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?” (Teaser)

Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant Alexa is going to lose her voice during the Super Bowl in Feb., and chaos just may ensue.

In a new teaser ad, a woman is shown brushing her teeth in her bathroom while asking Alexa, “What’s the weather like today?” Alexa replies, “In Austin, it’s 60 degrees with a chance — ” but then she coughs and completely goes down.

News reports begin declaring that “Amazon’s Alexa lost her voice this morning,” as the company’s fashionably-vested CEO Jeff Bezos rushes to find out “how is that even possible?”

His team of specialists assure him that they “have the replacements ready,” and that all he has to do is “say the word.”

“And you’re sure this is going to work?” Bezos asks the team, to which they respond with a clearly uncertain, “Yeah.”

Amazon – Is Rebel Wilson the new Alexa?

This follow-up to the previous Alexa ad suggest that Rebel Wilson may be one of the multiple celebrities rumored to be the new voice of Alexa.

While there have been some great ad’s so far, there are many more on the way.

We’ll be updating as more are released so make sure to check back!