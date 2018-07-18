What Time Are the 2018 ESPY Awards?

The 2018 ESPY Awards are just hours away, but many sports fans are still wondering what time the show gets started.
According to NJ.com, the ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch a live stream of the 26th annual award show on the WatchESPN app.
The show will be hosted by former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, marking the first time a woman has held the prestigious responsibility.
.@DanicaPatrick told @jimmykimmel that she has wanted to host the ESPYS for the last decade. pic.twitter.com/bJlJHlguHx— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 17, 2018
Among this years nominees are Lebron James, Tom Brady, Shaun White, and the entire USA Women’s Hockey Team.
Scroll down for a list of all the 26th annual ESPY Awards nominees, ands let us know in the comments who you are rooting for!
Best male athlete
Jose Altuve (MLB)
James Harden (NBA)
Alexander Ovechkin (NHL)
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE
Sylvia Fowles (WNBA)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Ski)
Chloe Kim (Snowboarding)
Julie Ertz (NWSL)
Best Olympic moment
Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall (Cross Country Ski)
U.S. Men’s Curling
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada in Winter Olympics
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
George Springer (MLB)
Kevin Durant (NBA)
Donte DiVincenzo (NCAA- basketball)
Best breakthrough athlete
Alvin Kamara (NFL)
Ben Simmons (NBA)
Donovan Mitchell (NBA)
Sloane Stephens (tennis)
BEST GAME
Astros defeat Dodgers in World Series
Georgia beats Oklahoma in Rose Bowl
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada at Winter Olympics
Best moment
Vikings defeat Saints in NFL playoffs
Notre Dame beats Mississippi State to win NCAA women’s basketball title
Las Vegas Golden Knights beat Winnipeg Jets and advance to Stanley Cup
16-seed UMBC upsets No. 1-seed Virginia
BEST TEAM
Astros (MLB)
Eagles (NFL)
USA Women’s Hockey
Notre Dame women’s basketball (NCAA)
Villanova men’s basketball (NCAA)
Golden State Warriors (NBA)
Washington Capitals (NHL)
Best coach
Aaron Feis
Scott Beigel
Chris Hixon
(Note: these nominees are all Parkland, Florida coaches who died protecting students from gunfire during the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.)
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
Baker Mayfield (football)
Jalen Brunson (men’s basketball)
Katie Ledecky (swimming)
A’ja Wilson (women’s basketball)
Best record-breaking performance
Roger Federer (tennis)
Aaron Judge (MLB)
Diana Taurasi (WNBA)
BEST NFL PLAYER
Tom Brady
Todd Gurley
Antonio Brown
Aaron Donald
Best MLB player
Aaron Judge
Jose Altuve
Mike Trout
Max Scherzer
BEST NHL PLAYER
Alexander Ovechkin
Sidney Crosby
Connor McDavid
Marc-Andre Fleury
Best NBA player
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Maya Moore
Candace Parker
Sylvia Fowles
Skylar Diggins-Smith