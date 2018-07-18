What Time Are the 2018 ESPY Awards?

The 2018 ESPY Awards are just hours away, but many sports fans are still wondering what time the show gets started.

According to NJ.com, the ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also watch a live stream of the 26th annual award show on the WatchESPN app.

The show will be hosted by former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, marking the first time a woman has held the prestigious responsibility.

Danica Patrick told Jimmy Kimmel that she has wanted to host the ESPYS for the last decade.

Among this years nominees are Lebron James, Tom Brady, Shaun White, and the entire USA Women’s Hockey Team.

Best male athlete

Jose Altuve (MLB)

James Harden (NBA)

Alexander Ovechkin (NHL)

Tom Brady (NFL)

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

Sylvia Fowles (WNBA)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Ski)

Chloe Kim (Snowboarding)

Julie Ertz (NWSL)

Best Olympic moment

Shaun White (Snowboard)

Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall (Cross Country Ski)

U.S. Men’s Curling

USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada in Winter Olympics

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

George Springer (MLB)

Kevin Durant (NBA)

Donte DiVincenzo (NCAA- basketball)

Best breakthrough athlete

Alvin Kamara (NFL)

Ben Simmons (NBA)

Donovan Mitchell (NBA)

Sloane Stephens (tennis)

BEST GAME

Astros defeat Dodgers in World Series

Georgia beats Oklahoma in Rose Bowl

USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada at Winter Olympics

Best moment

Vikings defeat Saints in NFL playoffs

Notre Dame beats Mississippi State to win NCAA women’s basketball title

Las Vegas Golden Knights beat Winnipeg Jets and advance to Stanley Cup

16-seed UMBC upsets No. 1-seed Virginia

BEST TEAM

Astros (MLB)

Eagles (NFL)

USA Women’s Hockey

Notre Dame women’s basketball (NCAA)

Villanova men’s basketball (NCAA)

Golden State Warriors (NBA)

Washington Capitals (NHL)

Best coach

Aaron Feis

Scott Beigel

Chris Hixon

(Note: these nominees are all Parkland, Florida coaches who died protecting students from gunfire during the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.)

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE

Baker Mayfield (football)

Jalen Brunson (men’s basketball)

Katie Ledecky (swimming)

A’ja Wilson (women’s basketball)

Best record-breaking performance

Roger Federer (tennis)

Aaron Judge (MLB)

Tom Brady (NFL)

Diana Taurasi (WNBA)

BEST NFL PLAYER

Tom Brady

Todd Gurley

Antonio Brown

Aaron Donald

Best MLB player

Aaron Judge

Jose Altuve

Mike Trout

Max Scherzer

Alexander Ovechkin

Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid

Marc-Andre Fleury

Best NBA player

James Harden

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Maya Moore

Candace Parker

Sylvia Fowles

Skylar Diggins-Smith