2 Workers Killed in Scaffolding Collapse Near Disney World

Two workers were killed after a scaffolding collapsed near Disney World in Florida on Wednesday, causing the workers to fall more than six stories, WKMG-TV reports.

Orange County Fire Rescue shares that 18 workers were at the site when three began to prepare to pour concrete. The scaffolding they were standing on collapsed and two of the workers fell about 80 feet to the ground. Officials say that the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third man was able to hold on and was helped to safety by others. All three of the workers involved were men in their 30s.

Fatal construction accident: 14900 blk Chelonia Pkwy./Hotel under construction/several workers on scaffold/support structure, working between 6 & 7th floors when, for reasons unknown, scaffold gave way. 2 workers fell to the ground and died on scene (more) #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/g0OLvH3dfW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

“This is a very sad tragic incident that occurred here this morning,” said Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

The two deaths were reported at 4:15 a.m. at the site of a future JW Mariott hotel near the Bonnet Creek Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

“Marriott International has described the project as a 16-story, $282 million JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort, featuring 516 rooms near Orlando’s popular theme parks,” the Associated Press reports, via CBS News. “It’s owned and developed by DCS Investment Holdings, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is owned by Dwight C. Schar, co-owner of the Washington Redskins.”

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said that the incident happened just outside Disney property.

“They were on the scaffolding, and for reasons unknown at this time, that support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to the ground below. Both died on the scene. A third worker managed to hang onto the scaffolding and managed to climb to safety,” Jachles told The Associated Press, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Fatal construction accident (more): A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety when scaffold/support gave way, suffering minor inj’s but refused transport. @OrangeCoSheriff @OSHA_DOL will investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hByfR6Fnzl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

The incident is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place earlier today,” said JW Marriott spokesman Jeff Flaherty. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the workers who died.”

