2 Stabbed at Mall of America Near Children Waiting to See Santa

A 20-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two men in the Macy’s at the Mall of America on Sunday night right near children waiting to see Santa Claus.

It was reported that the two men were confronting Mahad Abdirahman, the suspect, about stealing some belongings from a dressing room when they were injured.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts called the incident a result of an alleged “interrupted theft,” according to PEOPLE.

A spokesman for the police department confirmed that other shoppers detained Abdirahman until police arrived on the scene and arrested him on two counts of first degree assault.

Kim Schwieters was at the mall waiting in line with her children to see Santa when she says she saw law enforcement rushing to the scene of the crime.

“My daughter could see people lying on the ground who had been stabbed,” Schwieters stated.

The men who were injured were reported to have been taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for their wounds to be treated. Police Chief Potts stated that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Abdirahman was said to have suffered minor injuries as well.