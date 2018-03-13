13-Year-Old Girl Robs 12-Year-Old Boy at Gunpoint

A 13-year-old girl in Virginia has been arrested after she allegedly robbed a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint.

A 13-year-old girl from Newport News, Virginia has been arrested and charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count each of abduction, robbery and assault on a police officer after she allegedly robbed a friend, the Daily Press reports.

According to a Hampton Police Division news release, the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7. The 12-year-old victim, who claims that he knew the girl, told authorities that he was with the teenager when she pulled out a gun and demanded his cellphone.

After taking the phone, the 13-year-old reportedly fled the area, leading to officers flooding the area as they searched for her, Hampton Police Division spokeswoman Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in the news release. The girl was located a short time later and arrested.

Further information on the incident has not been released.

This isn’t the first time that a phone has prompted a robbery. In January, Trevor Rhudd, 15, was fatally shot in Queens after 31-year-old Miles Sutton allegedly robbed him for his iPhone.

“I know the friend that killed my son. He was being robbed for his phone,” Annie Johnson, Rhudd’s mother, told the New York Post. “I saw my son dead on the ground with his mouth open, I can’t get that out of my head. They turned his pockets out to steal his Christmas money. I never liked that kid. I told that kid I don’t like you and I don’t trust you and I don’t want you hanging out with my son. But my son trusted everyone and liked everyone.”

Video footage of Rhudd’s murder reportedly showed Sutton, along with a group of kids, forcing Rhudd out of his apartment, where Sutton shot and killed him.

Sutton was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession and tampering with evidence.