10 Creatures People Found Lurking in Their Toilets

Humans have been intruding on animals‘ habitats for centuries now, leading to many being found in surprising places. This includes toilets.

Hundreds of Imgur users have shared photos of surprising creatures found in their toilets, from frogs to snakes. Some have found fish, while one person even found a live squirrel in their toilet, notes The Daily Mail.

Experts told the BBC in May 2016 that people who live in areas where snakes are common are more likely to see them in their toilets, since they will chase their prey anywhere.

“The snakes just follow the trail of the rats,” Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Australia told the BBC. “All over the world rats go down in sewers and the snakes go in there after them.”

He continued, “There’s only a small amount of water in the bottom of your toilet bowl. They come up through a dry pipe and there’s a small bit of water in the S-bend – he’s only got to go down an inch-and-a-half or two inches and straight back up, so its quite easy once they learn how to do it.”

Here is a look at some of the bizarre discoveries people have made in their toilets.

Frogs

In June 2016, one Reddit user posted this disgusting photo of a whole group of frogs coming out from their mother’s toilet after a recent flood.

“Might want to check for locusts and paint some red stuff on your door,” one person wrote on Reddit, referring to the Biblical plagues God sent to Egypt.

“This is pretty disgusting but THEY’RE SO CUTE,” one person wrote on Imgur.

Squirrel

There are multiple reports of squirrels showing up in toilets. In a 2008 Tallahassee Magazine essay, one woman said her cats let her know about a squirrel in her toilet. There was also a 2013 report of a squirrel crawling out of a woman’s toilet in Winnipeg.

“It basically sounded like a bowling ball flopping inside of a toilet. The things I was envisioning in my head were monsters,” Angela Campbell told the Winnipeg Free Press.

Armadillo

In 2014, an Imgur user posted this strange photo of an armadillo showing up in a toilet. “So I see your fish in the toilet and raise you…,” the user wrote.

Snake

Snakes being found in toilets is not as rare as you might think. In 2017, CNN reported on a Texas boy who found a rattlesnake in a toilet. A technician later found 24 Western diamondback rattlesnakes on his property, including 13 in their cellar. The snake they discovered in the toilet likely arrived through a relief pipe.

Possum

In 2016, two San Diego residents found possums in their toilets in a two week period.

“I went back and got my glasses. I saw something in there and I immediately shut the lid. I realized that was more than a rat cause it had a pointy nose. It was pretty freaky. I was kind of doing the crazy dance – what do you do when you have a possum in your toilet,” Patricia Leutner told CBS8.

Catfish

Five years ago, one Reddit user claimed to have found this catfish in a toilet at a Wedny’s.

“I ran away from home a few times as a teenager. One time I brought Schvinkly, my pet beta fish, for company,” the person wrote. “We spent the night in a Wendy’s bathroom and I decided to release him into the toilet so he too could experience true freedom. The years have been good to him. Reddit, say hi to Schminkle!”

Turtle

Five years ago, this video appeared on YouTube. The person who uploaded it claims he saw a turtle in a toilet at a movie theater. Maybe he just wanted to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Rats

This 2010 YouTube video has racked up over 22.8 million hits since it was uploaded. It shows a rat being discovered in a toilet and a cat staring it down. Eventually, the cat jumps into the toilet to get the rodent out.

Mouse

Of course, if a rat can show up in a toilet, so can a mouse. In this video from 2017, the “Spa Guy” explains how to get a mouse out of your toilet. Hopefully this is something you never need to know.

Puppy

This 2016 video from China shows a woman’s dog trapped inside a toilet. Thankfully, firefighters were able to save the adorable dog. They pulled him out from the head and he was safe.