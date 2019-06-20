10 Pennsylvania Nightclub Attendees Shot, Police Believe There Are Multiple Shooters

Ten people were reportedly injured following a shooting outside a nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania early Thursday morning, CNN reports.

The shots were fired at around 2 a.m. outside the Déjà Vu nightclub, Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin and Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben said in a joint statement.

“This does not appear to be an indiscriminate shooting; it appears that at least one individual was a target,” the joint statement reads. “Although not confirmed, in our opinion based upon investigative information…it is more likely than not that the outcome of the investigation will reveal a connection to gang violence.”

Police believe there were two or possibly three shooters involved. No arrests have been reported and the statement added that witnesses and some victims have been uncooperative with the police.

Allentown police Capt. Bill Lake said that all 10 people who were shot were treated at area hospitals and are expected to survive.

“Most, or all, of the victims had just exited the Déja Vu nightclub and were standing on or near the sidewalk when the shots were fired,” Lake told NBC Philadelphia.

The club’s owner, Osiris Guzman, said that the shots were fired from a white Cadillac Escalade SUV around the time the club was closing. Guzman said he first noticed the Escalade at 1:51 a.m. on surveillance video pulling up to the club. The vehicle then drove around and made U-turns on the block twice before gunfire was heard at 1:55 a.m.

