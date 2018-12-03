1 Child Dead, 40 Injured in Arkansas Youth Football Team Bus Crash

One child was killed and at least 40 people are injured after a charter bus carrying a youth football team crashed in Arkansas early Monday morning.

The bus was traveling on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas, from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, when it left the road and turned over, according to Arkansas State Police.

FOX 13 Memphis reports that three to five children were trapped at the time of the accident. The children aboard the bus were reportedly all between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.

The injured, who are reportedly mostly children, were transported to hospitals in Benton and in Little Rock, about 25 miles northeast of Benton. Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock said it received more than 20 patients following the crash.

The crash occurred at about 2:40 a.m. The bus was carrying the Orange Mound Youth League football team, which had attended an All-Star game in Dallas over the weekend.

It appears there were several teams on the bus at the time of the crash. CBS affiliate THV11 identified one of the teams on the bus as the Memphis Wolfpack. Police said the bus was carrying a team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend and was returning to Memphis. Authorities did not immediately identify which school or team was involved.

“The bus driver is alive and is being questioned by state troopers,” police said in a statement.

The Arkansas State Police said more information would be released later Monday morning “through an updated news release.”

This story is developing. Check back here for more updates.