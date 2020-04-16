Ivanka Trump Ignores Dad Donald's Federal Coronavirus Guidelines to Celebrate Passover in New Jersey

✖

Ivanka Trump reportedly ignored her president dad's federal coronavirus guidelines, so that she could travel to New Jersey in order to celebrate Passover. According to the New York Times, Trump and her husband Jared Kushner — both of whom are senior advisers to Donald's presidential administration — made the trip from Washington D.C. with their three children. The purpose of their trip was to spend the first day of Passover at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

It is unclear how the family traveled, but it appears most likely they traveled 200+ miles by car. The trip does seem in opposition of what Trump said in a social media video on March 30, when she pleaded with Americans to "please, please" stay home because "social distancing saves lives." In the clip, which was shared to Twitter and Instagram, Trump stated: "Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so. Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread." The New York Times notes that Trump explained taht by staying at Bedminster, she is actually socially distancing more than she would be at home. This is due to the club currently being closed down.

In her most recent Instagram post from earlier this week, Trump shared a photo of herself and her daughter Arabella wearing some homemade face masks. In the post caption she wrote, "As we enter the new week, let’s keep ourselves and each other safe by following CDC’s recommendation to wear a face covering when out in public to help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19." Trump then added how "you can find instructions online to make your own cloth mask. (I made Arabella’s and she made mine — and yes, she stitched USA on it!!) Remember, while face coverings/ masks are helpful, there’s no substitute for social distancing! Let’s protect and take care of one another!"

The use of face masks in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19 is not mandatory in a national scale. However, some cities have made it a requirement for going into places such as grocery stores. At this time, health experts continue to encourage all citizens to practice social distancing as much as possible. They also strongly recommend frequently washing hands in warm water.