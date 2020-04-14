Stimulus Checks: Social Media Explodes After IRS Launches Registration Tool for Coronavirus Payout

✖

Social media is reacting after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched a new web registration tool for the coronavirus stimulus checks. The non-filers tool allows those who did not did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return to enter their information to receive their payout. It was launched in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance.

#IRS and @USTreasury launch new tool to help people who normally don’t file taxes to register for Economic Impact Payments https://t.co/dwDsBkf1Xr #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/ocd1IvQBZK — IRS (@IRSnews) April 10, 2020

The IRS notes that those who should use the tool include people who "did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income" and those who "weren't required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons." It notes that those who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits do not need to use the tool.

This was a surprising simply process but a word of caution, the form/site is NOT mobile friendly and must be done on a computer. — Brittany Jane🧢🧛🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️ (@britttany_jane) April 10, 2020

The tool is available on the IRS' website. Those attempting to access it can do so by clicking here. They should then click on the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" section, which will direct them to a portal to enter their information. Those accessing the tool will be asked to provide basic information, such as Social Security number, name, address, and dependents. That information will then be used to calculate the amount of the stimulus check they should receive and then send it.

Thank all the gods for this. Whew. One less stress off the mountainload. — Issa Mar in exile (@shadowmaat) April 11, 2020

"People who don't have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said of the tool, according to Forbes. "The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people."

THANK YOU — AZHAR ALSHAMARTI (@AzharAlshamarti) April 11, 2020

The non-filers tool is just one of two tools the IRS has prepared to launch for the payouts. The IRS is also set to launch a tool that will allow Americans to track their stimulus checks. Able to be accessed via the same link above, it will require people to enter the following information: their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018, the refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return, and their bank account type, account, and routing numbers. The tool is set to be launched by mid-April.