'Trump Meltdown' Trends After Fiery Coronavirus Press Briefing

President Donald Trump's coronavirus press briefing got out of hand on Monday, many viewers said, and "Trump Meltdown" was soon trending on Twitter. The press conference had one of the strongest responses yet, and even led many people to say that news outlets should not air the president's unscripted speeches anymore. The topic stayed at the top of Twitter's trending list well into Tuesday morning.

The hashtag "Trump Meltdown" was a big hit this week, with people all over the world remarking on the president's demeanor. A report by The Guardian called Monday's pres briefing "a presidential tantrum," and referred to Trump as a "self-pitying" "toddler." Trump's anger was spurred in part by a New York Times reporter this weekend, analyzing his slow response to the coronavirus pandemic. In answer to that and other, similar accounts in recent weeks, Trump spent Monday's conference insisting that he was doing a great job.

"So the story in the New York Times is a total fake, it's a fake newspaper and they write fake stories. And someday, hopefully in five years when I’m not here, those papers are all going out of business because nobody’s going to read them," the president said. The backlash to the press conference may have been bolstered by the viral chyrons at the bottom of CNN's coverage of the briefing. Some of the captions read: "Trump refuses to acknowledge any mistakes," "Trump uses task force briefing to try and rewrite history on coronavirus response," "Trump melts down in angry response to reports he ignored virus warnings" and "Angry Trump turns briefing into propaganda session."

All of this had ripple effects on social media, where the president faced some of the harshest criticism of the last four years. Here is a look at what Twitter had to say about the "Trump Meltdown" on Monday.