Mom Uses NSFW Face Mask to Let People Know They're 'Too Close'

✖

A mom has gone viral online, after revealing that she uses a NSFW face mask to let people know they're "too close" to her in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun recommending that people wear masks when going out. This is to help with the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Facebook on April 9, Mindy Vincent — a mother and social worker — shared a photo of her mask, which is white and decorated with penises. She proudly reveled the new outerwear, and joked that it had already worked. "I wore this to Walmart and Petco today. When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the f— up." She also shared details on how others could purchase one for themselves.

Vincent also sat down for an interview with Cafe Mom, and dished on the difference between the online response to her mask and the in-person responses. "No one says anything," she said. "I don't know if they are afraid to say something, or if they think I'm unaware I have penises on my face." In later posts on her Facebook page, Vincent revealed that these masks, as well as some with other body parts, would be available for purchase.

Vincent is founder and executive director at the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, and explained that the organization has been a crucial aspect of her life. "It changed my whole world," she told CafeMom. "I am a person who has recovered from a substance use disorder, and I had been working in the field of addiction for several years when my sister passed away. Anyway, I realized there was a serious flaw in the way we were treating people who suffer from addiction. So, my mission became keeping people alive."

She went on to add, "Our syringe exchange law passed in 2016, and I started the first legal syringe exchange in Utah. Today, we are the largest provider in the state, and we have an outpatient substance abuse treatment program as well. We have handed out over 3,000 doses of Naloxone (the opioid reversal drug) and we have over 1,200 reported reversals." Anyone interested in purchasing a mask should check back regulalry here: utahharmreduction.org. At this time, the masks are sold out, but Vincent has assured that more will be available soon.