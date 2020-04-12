Coronavirus Layoffs: Which Companies Will Shed Jobs Amid Growing Pandemic

The United States has seen historic levels of unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, as many companies are forced to let their staff go. From small business going under to large corporations trimming fat, more Americans than ever have lost their jobs, or are in danger of losing them soon. Economists and other experts are scrambling to see ahead on these trends. The coronavirus pandemic has sent the economies of the world spiraling, struggling to stay afloat in an age of uncertainty and caution. With most of the population practicing social distancing as much as possible, many service industry companies are unable to make a living, and anything that involves public congregations — from travel to live entertainment — is in jeopardy as well. Already, millions of Americans are claiming unemployment, and there are months to go before this crisis is over. So far, some companies or whole industries have averted disaster thanks to government bail-outs and other maneuvering. However, things are expected to continue on this trend for a while to come, and many are looking for an answer about whether or not their livelihood is in danger. Here are some of the biggest companies with layoffs still to come in the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) According to a report by Forbes, one of the precarious sectors economists are watching right now is airline travel. Delta Airlines and American Airlines have both already cut flights, frozen hiring and delayed training new employees, and experts say more dire measures may be coming soon. Air Canada, Norwegian Air and Scandinavian Airlines have already had some huge layoffs, and the U.S. could follow suit.

Airports The U.S. has already seen massive layoffs at at least seven major airports so far. Philadelphia International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have all reportedly seen considerable layoffs among airport staff. At Miami International Airport, the two companies that handle concessions, Global Miami Joint Venture and Airport Concessions Group, laid off 758 people in total between the two of them. Similarly, a company called OTG has laid off over 1,200 workers. OTG provided staffing for restaurants in New York City's Laguardia International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as New Jersey's Newark International Airport.

Marriott International (Photo: Justin Heiman/Getty Images) Hotels all over the world have already seen layoffs in droves, and more are coming. According to Forbes, Marriott international expects "tens of thousands" of workers to be furloughed, and many to be laid off as well.

MGM Resorts MGM Resorts reportedly intends to begin layoffs on Monday, April 13, along with plenty of furloughs as well. The company has already let some employees go, it said, but not from where. Many hotels and chains have already conducted massive layoffs, seeing little application for their services during this time.

Cirque du Soleil (Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images) According to Forbes, Cirque du Soleil has plans to lay off about 95 percent of its staff — 4,679 people in total. It is unclear how many of these are performers and how many might work behind the scenes, but either way it will leave a big void in the Montreal area, where the company is based.

Massachusetts Museums Finally, while museums and other cultural centers are trying to stay relevant with virtual offerings during this pandemic, it is clear that they cannot operate at their previous levels. According to Forbes, about 300 workers across three museums in Massachusetts will be laid off over the remainder of this month. That includes the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, the Normal Rockwell Museum and the Hancock Shaker Village.