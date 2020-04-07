'How to Spend Your Stimulus' Becomes Meme Ahead of Checks' Arrivals

As more details about how the federal government's coronavirus emergency relief checks will work out have surfaced, Twitter users dreamed how they planned to spend the money. The checks are meant to help Americans during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, which has forced businesses across the country to shut down while people stay home to slow the virus' spread. Although many do not qualify for the check, it did not stop people from using the #HowToSpendYourStimulus hashtag.

The stimulus checks are part of the $2 trillion CARES Act President Donald Trump signed back on March 27. Individuals will receive payments up to $1,200 as checks or via direct deposit. However, there are several qualifications people must meet. Some college students, immigrants without Social Security numbers and disabled adults claimed as defendants on a family member's tax return will not receive a check. People must have filed tax returns in either 2018 or 2019 to qualify. Since babies born in 2020 were not listed by their parents, they will not qualify for the $500 checks sent to the parents of children 17 or younger.

Since the point of the stimulus check is to help out those in need, the government has set income levels to qualify. Single residents with an adjusted gross income under $99,000 or anyone who files as the head of a household earning less than $146,000 will quality. If your adjusted gross income is under $75,000, you will get the full $1,200. However, if you earn over that, the number decreases by $5 for ever $100 over. If you earn over $99,000, you will not receive a check at all.