Hobby Lobby Closes Stores, Slashes Salaries Following 'God Is in Control' Remarks and Social Media Has Thoughts

Hobby Lobby has reportedly begun closing stores, and slashing employee salaries — following remarks from its CEO that "God is in control" during the coronavirus pandemic — and social media has some thoughts about the situation. The news first reported by The Frontier, who spoke with employees of the company after they were notified of the situation.

In a letter to the terminated employees, the vice president of the company’s art and creative division, Darsee Lett wrote, "It is with a tremendously broken heart that I’ve been forced to take these unimaginable actions, and I genuinely hope you know that my prayers are with you and your family." Lett added, "It has been such an honor having you on my Team. I truly and deeply appreciate your service to this Department and the Company, and with you the very best as this calamity hopefully ends in the very near future." The layoffs and store closures come after Hobby Lobby CEO David Green issued a memo to employees, stating that while he does not know what the future holds for the business, everyone will have to "tighten" their belts. He also stated that "God is in control" of the situation.

The news has not been met well by social media users, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustration on the matter. Scroll down to read reactions.