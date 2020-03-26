Influencer Who Took Part in TikTok 'Toilet Licking Challenge' Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A California influencer who licked a toilet in the viral TikTok challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic claims he tested positive for COVID-19. The social media personality, who has been going by @GayShawnMendes on Twitter and is known as Larz, first announced the diagnosis on Twitter, saying, "I tested positive for Coronavirus."

His Twitter account has been suspended since then, but in a video that accompanied the tweet obtained by The Daily Mail, Larz was apparently laying in a hospital bed and offering to go live with his followers. The diagnosis came just days after he first shared a video of himself licking a toilet seat in a public restroom on March 20, captioning the tweet, "RT to spread awareness for the Coronavirus :)." After news of his apparent diagnosis first broke, social media was less than sympathetic at the turn of events.

The toilet-licking challenge was coined earlier this month by TikTok user Ava Louise, who filmed herself licking the seat of an airplane toilet while saying she was attempting to raise awareness for the global pandemic.

"Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane," Louise wrote alongside the video, including the hashtag "coronavirus challenge."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Louise said she was trying to "troll" the media amid the viral pandemic, adding of her own future goals, "I’m looking for a record deal and a reality show about my messy life."

As of Thursday morning, 69,197 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the United States as testing becomes more readily available, with 928 deaths being attributed to the disease.

