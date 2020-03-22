TikTok Influencer Stirs Social Media After Starting 'Coronavirus Challenge' by Licking Toilet Seat

The coronavirus pandemic is ramping up across the globe, but some in the U.S. have been less worried about the disease, which can be fatal. Case and point, this viral video of social media influencer Ava Louise, who is Tik Tok user @avalouiise. In an attempt at reaching viral fame, the online personality licked an airplane toilet seat to start the "Corona Challenge." As most would expect, the reaction was far from positive.

As for why exactly she did this, she's shared a few extremely strange defenses for the video. In a followup clip, she told her fans she was "totally fine" after the licking and ensured fans she didn't have a respiratory infection (even though coronavirus symptoms don't show up immediately, and any other germ that she obtained from the seat might not have hit her just yet). She then delivered a fiery explanation to a local news outlet, which was transcribed by VICE.

Y’all participating in the new Corona Challenge? This is on a plane btw... pic.twitter.com/w1XwVRZd87 — Cash ✌🏾HYPE (@CashNastyGaming) March 15, 2020

“So I licked a toilet seat on my sugar daddy’s private plane on my way down here to go viral because I f—ing hate old people and it’s their fault that we can’t go to the beach and catch a f—ing d—!”

As most would expect, the reaction was far from positive. While a few people followed Louise's lead, most decided to simple ridicule the Instagram model. They responded to the clip, which also went viral on Twitter, with frustration and shock. Others busted out their best memes while recoiling from the clip.

Scroll through to see and read some Twitter reactions to the peculiar clip.