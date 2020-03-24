Amazon Customers React After Another Delivery Station Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Early on Tuesday morning, Amazon confirmed that an employee in Houston, Texas, had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. According to a report by local NBC News affiliate Click 2 Houston, the affected worker was on the management team. They are now in quarantine and recovering from their symptoms.

Naturally, this news hit people all over the country with a fresh wave of fear. Many worried that their Amazon packages might be able to carry the virus from places around the world. According to the Center of Disease Control, however, that is very unlikely. So far, no cases have been linked to contact with packages, and researchers found that the virus only survived for 24 hours on a cardboard box.

Still, the news did not sit well with many people, and there were other things to be anxious about. Many worried about the employee, and the others they had worked with, given the virus' relatively high mortality rate compared to other viruses.

Others worried about the community itself, and the larger structure of Amazon, which has become vital for delivering goods to people in self-isolation.

Here is what Twitter has to say about the COVID-19 case in a Houston Amazon facility.