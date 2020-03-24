Tokyo 2020 Olympics Officially Postponed, and Fans Have Words

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have officially been postponed. According to CNN, Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe announced he reached an agreement with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to postpone the Olympics for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's Olympics were scheduled to be held in Tokyo and that won't change. Summer 2021 is now the target date for the Olympics.

This comes on the heels of IOC member Dick Pound revealing the games will be postponed in a phone call with USA Today. He said, "On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know. ...[Planning] will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

One of the reasons the games were postponed was a number of countries including Canada and Australia decided to not participate in the Olympics if they were not postponed or canceled. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented athletes from training which means they would not be ready for the games which were scheduled to take place in July.

Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.