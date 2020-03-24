Melania Trump Coronavirus Test Results Released

First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, it was confirmed Monday. Trump had been tested at the White House more than a week ago on March 13 alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, who also tested negative, it was previously confirmed.

During his Monday coronavirus press coronavirus briefing, the president told reporters that his wife was "great" and "fine" and had been tested for the virus. In a statement to CNN later that day, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed Trump's results.

"Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution," Grisham announced. "The test was negative."

Trump's test results come more than a week after the White House confirmed that the president had also tested negative. Prior to being tested, the president had met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary at Mar-a-Lago, the latter having tested positive for the virus.

Both Ivanka Trump, who had been working from home in recent days, and Vice President Mike Pence have also tested negative for the virus, the White House confirmed, after they, too, came into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus task force coordinator, announced during the daily briefing Monday that she had received a coronavirus test after she began to experience a "little low-grade fever" over the weekend.

"[It was] probably a GI thing, but you know, I'm meticulous. I'm a physician," Birx, who tested negative, explained. "I got a test late Saturday night, and I'm negative. I stayed home another day just to make sure. That's how we protect one another."

According to a Johns Hopkins database, confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States had surpassed 46,000, with more than 590 deaths, as of Tuesday morning. Globally, there have been more than 390,000 confirmed cases and more than 17,000 deaths.

As her husband continues to hold daily briefings to update the American public on his administration's response to the global pandemic, Trump is using her own platforms to spread awareness. In recent days, the first lady has shared a number of articles citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines and has also issued advice on how people can help their communities. She is also expected to appear in a number of PSAs.