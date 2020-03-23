Disney's Magic Kingdom Aerial Photos Come out Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, and They Are Creepy

New photos are giving people an eerie glimpse at an empty Magic Kingdom after the park closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The aerial images, shared across social media, show the typically packed Walt Disney World park looking more like a ghost town, not a single soul insight at even the most popular locations, like Cinderella's Castle.

Aerial Tour of Empty Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World More: https://t.co/PAmo2Yr0uE pic.twitter.com/zftaaIax3w — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 23, 2020

First posted to Blog Mickey, the aerial tour began at Seven Seas Lagoon and headed "west in a straight line over Contemporary." The first image shows a completely empty Main Street USA leading up to Cinderella’s Castle, with a second image showing a vacant Fantasyland, where both the iconic it’s a small world and The Haunted Mansion show buildings are located. A third image the Tomorrowland area of the park, with a final image showing the Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain areas of Adventureland.

The aerial tour was filmed on March 16, with Blog Mickey reporting that only a few maintenance and cast members were spotted wandering the grounds.

"As you can see in the entrance plaza, a skeleton crew of security Cast Members remain at the parks (and resorts) to ensure the safety and security of guests and Cast Members," the blog wrote. "Zooming out a bit from here, we can see very little activity beyond some painting on Cinderella Castle. This was the last and only day that painting would happen. Crews have paused their work even on the Cinderella Castle repainting project."

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced on March 12 that both the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida would close.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we ae proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida," a statement read in part, adding that the closure would last through the end of March. "We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts.”"

All U.S. Walt Disney Company employees who can work from home are being asked to do so, including employees at Disney Studios, Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences and Products. Cast members will continue to be paid while the parks are closed.