Amazon Doubling Overtime Pay for Warehouse Workers Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Demand

Since the coronavirus outbreak, stores and online retailers have had a surge in sales and as a result, companies are not only seeking extra help, but ones like Amazon are paying their employees even more now. The online giant is now paying its workers double their normal average in overtime because the company has been so busy trying to provide the demand in sales since people are encouraged to stay at home and quarantine themselves during this time.

According to Reuters, hourly workers in their warehouse who work over 40 hours will now receive double instead of 1.5-times between March 15 and May 9. "My own time and thinking is now wholly focused on COVID-19 and on how Amazon can best play its role," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in an online statement.

"This isn't business as usual," he started. "And it's a time of great stress and uncertainty. It's also a moment in time when the work we're doing is its most critical."

"We've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third party seller process to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies," the statement continued.

He added by saying that because "people are feeling the economic effects of this crisis" around the world, Amazon is hiring 100,000 new roles "and raising wages for our hourly workers who are fulfilling orders and delivering to customers during this period of stress and turmoil."

The CEO said that while businesses like the food industry are being forced to shut their doors, the company is hoping those employees will seek opportunity with the online retailer. While the company still requires their employees to go into work, Bezos assured those reading that he is implementing "preventative health measures for employees and contractors at our sites around the world."

"... I want you to know Amazon will continue to do its part, and we won't stop looking for new opportunities to help," he said before noting that his fears in all of this are like many, with his family, colleagues and employees at the top of his list. He ended by saying, "Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. I know that we're going to get through this, together."

Other stores who are also opening up opportunity for those needing temporary work include Aldi and Costco. Both have put out statements saying they need immediate work and are looking to hire as soon as possible.

Photo credit: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty.