Ivanka Trump Photographed in White House Briefing Room Stirs Social Media

Ivanka Trump is back at work in the White House after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. A person familiar with the results told CNN that President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser received "clear results" on her coronavirus test after isolating herself and working from home since coming in close proximity with at least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 — Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Dutton met with Ivanka Trump before he tested positive for coronavirus, in a meeting that was also attended by Attorney General William barr, Kellyanne Conway and another senior aide. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were also at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian delegation, where at least one member also tested positive for the virus, over the weekend. The White House said on Saturday that the President tested negative for COVID-19.

Ivanka Trump was photographed in the Briefing Room at the White House Friday morning, just before Donald Trump held a press conference about the global pandemic.

