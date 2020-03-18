Coronavirus: Photo Reveals Inside of Donald Trump and Mike Pence's Meeting About Virus

Americans are currently implementing social distancing measures in an effort to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. As seen in a new photo from White House correspondent Sebastian Smith, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have utilized this social distancing strategy, as well. The president and the vice president could both be seen sitting in the Cabinet Room in the White House amongst other members of their team. However, they all could be seen sitting feet apart during the meeting, adhering to previously established guidelines that call for individuals to try to keep 6 feet apart.

⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ in the Cabinet Room in White House. Social distancing in action #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wb1GitMM9N — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) March 18, 2020

Smith's photo of the president and the vice president was posted on Wednesday, only a couple of days after Trump addressed these social distancing guidelines during a press conference. While there is no clear end in sight to these guidelines and measures, Trump mentioned that these efforts to help combat the coronavirus could be in place until July or August, per CBS News. He added that it "Could be longer than that. But I've asked that question many, many times."

Trump also urged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more and noted that older individuals should stay home and try to avoid others.

"It's important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms. They can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way," he said.

According to Deadline, the president said that he had been in contact with one of his sons, who asked him about the severity of this situation. He said that he told his son that it's "bad" and that the world is currently dealing with an "invisible enemy."

His Monday press conference came days after he announced a national emergency in response to these growing coronavirus concerns. At the time, he announced that he would be enacting the Stafford Act, which allows for increased funding into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said on Friday. "Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion... for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."