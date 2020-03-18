Coronavirus: How Long Will the Toilet Paper Shortage Last as Rolls Sell out Across US?

In response to the coronavirus crisis, many Americans have been stocking up on necessary household goods and cleaning supplies. There has even been a big demand for toilet paper in recent weeks, with the products flying off of the shelves and leaving a shortage of toilet paper in its wake. But, how long will this toilet paper shortage last? According to Vox, the answer isn't exactly a simple one.

Vox reported that it's unclear exactly how long this shortage will last, but that stores around the country like Walmart and Publix have implemented changes in response to this increased demand. Some stores have reduced hours and placed purchasing limits on high-demand products in order to prevent shortages. In a March 5th earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti addressed this issue and, subsequently, shed some light on when consumers can possibly expect these shortages to end. He mentioned that stores are indeed getting shipments of these products, such as toilet paper, but that they are not staying on the shelves for long. He expects this issue to subside sometime in the weeks to come, save for any major updates regarding the coronavirus.

“We’re getting deliveries daily, but [it’s] still not enough given the increased levels of demand on certain key items,” Galanti told analysts, adding that some of the company’s suppliers “are literally working around the clock to produce and to ship.”

“I would assume that over the next few weeks or several weeks, that will abate. But it depends what else happens with the virus itself,” he added.

Recently, top toilet paper brands such as Charmin, Cottonelle, and Angel Soft all addressed the shortage of the product and assured Americans that they are currently trying to meet these increased demands.

"We understand how frustrating this is, and we want you to know we take our responsibility to our consumers very seriously," Charmin, owned by Procter & Gamble, said in a statement Monday. "We are producing and shipping Charmin at record high levels, and working diligently to get product to our retailers as fast as humanly possible so everyone can #EnjoyTheGo!"

"In the meantime, if you would like to get in touch or have any questions, please send us a message," the statement continued. "Thanks so much for your loyalty and patience."

Cottonelle, made by Kimberly-Clark, issued a similar statement on Monday.

"Our employees are working around the clock to ensure our products, manufactured right here in the U.S., get to you as quickly as possible," Cottonelle said. "In the meantime, please reach out to us with any additional questions or concerns."