Charmin and Cottonelle Address Nationwide Toilet Paper Shortages, and Twitter Is Sounding Off

Charmin, Conntonelle and Angel Soft addressed the toilet paper shortages in stores across the country late Monday, inspiring several responses on Twitter and social media. The brands said they are aiming to ramp up production and shipping more products to stores. Consumers have been rushing to buy toilet paper this past week as they prepare for social distancing in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We understand how frustrating this is, and we want you to know we take our responsibility to our consumers very seriously," Charmin wrote in a statement. "We are producing and shipping Charmin at record high levels, and working diligently to get product to our retailers as fast as humanly possible so everyone can #EnjoyTheGo!"

"Our employees are working around the clock to ensure our products, manufactured right here in the U.S., get to you as quickly as possible," Cottonelle's statement read. "In the meantime, please reach out to us with any additional questions or concerns."

Angel Soft assured customers "production is going smoothly, and we are shipping out product as fast as we can make it."

The statements followed days of reports of stores selling out of toilet paper surfaced on social media. There have even been reported fights over toilet paper, which was readily available almost everywhere before the coronavirus pandemic.