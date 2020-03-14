Disneyland Makes Major Updates to Refund Policies Amid Coronavirus Closures

Following the news that Sleeping Beauty's castle would be closing its doors until the end of March, Disneyland has released new, update information for cancellations and refunds in light of the coronavirus crisis. According to MouseInfo.com, there have been updates across the board to policies regarding annual passports, theme park tickets, special event tickets, and vacation packages. These updates come days after Disneyland announced that its park would be closed beginning on Saturday, March 14 until the end of the month.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," a Disneyland spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. They added that Downtown Disney will remain open and that Disneyland Resort Hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16 in order to allow time for guests to make other accommodations. Additionally, they reported that Disney will continue to pay cast members during this shutdown period.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period," the statement continued. "We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries." Shortly after their announcement, Disney has announced a plethora of updates to their cancellation policies as a result of the ongoing health crisis that led to its closure.