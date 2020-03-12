Disneyland Closing Through End of Month Amid Coronavirus Fears

Disneyland Resort officials said the parks and hotel will be closing through the end of the month due to coronavirus fears. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will both be closed beginning on Saturday, while the Hotel of Disnelyand Resort will stay open through Monday so guests can have time to make travel arrangements. The move came after California Governor Gavin Newsom said gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed to help stop coronavirus spreading.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," a Disneyland spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

"The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open," the statement continued. "We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period," the statement continued. "We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."

When Newsom said gatherings of 250 people or more should not take place Wednesday, Disneyland was originally exempted, reports USA Today. Newsom said he spoke with former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and it was decided to keep the Anaheim park opened.

Disneyland is not the fist Disney resort closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shanghai Disnelyand closed on Jan. 24, with Tokyo Disnelyand and Hong Kong Disneyland being closed days later.

Although Flordia Governor Ron DeSantis already declared a state of emergency there, the Walt Disney World Resort remains opened as of Thursday. Officials at Disney and other Central Florida theme parks said they are increasing cleaning. Disney is also installing portable hand-washing stations at the parks and hotels.

"With people using the restrooms there, I don’t think you’ve ever seen so many cleaning agents being applied," DeSantis said, reports ClickOrlando. "I mean, they are really working hard to keep those theme parks in good, working order."

Photo credit: Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG/Getty Images