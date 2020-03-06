Lori Vallow: FBI Asking Yellowstone Tourists to Look Through Photos, Aid Search for Cult Mom's Missing Children

The FBI is seeking the public's help in the ongoing search for "cult mom" Lori Vallow's missing children – 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Officials looking for the missing children are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists who visited the park, located in Wyoming, on Sept. 8 to review their photos and videos for any clues that may be helpful to the investigation.

"The FBI and the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department are asking that visitors to Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019, use this form to submit any images, video, or other information that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow," a statement on the FBI's website, which is followed by a form for those with possible clues, states.

The request comes after it was revealed on Thursday that Tylee had last been seen at the park on Sept. 8. Meanwhile, her brother, J.J., was last seen in Rexburg, Idaho, where the family lived, on Sept. 23, authorities have said.

In a photos released by the FBI, the 17-year-old can be seen holding her younger brother at the park. Another image shows Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, on the trip. Cox died on Dec. 11, 2019, after he was found unresponsive in his home, one of three mysterious deaths that proceeded the children's disappearance.

"An ongoing investigation has determined that the children were in Yellowstone National Park on that date with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox," a statement reads. "The group was traveling in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT. Below are photos of the Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow, Lori Vallow, and Alex Cox, that were taken in the park on September 8, 2019, as well as pictures of the vehicle."

"Law enforcement is seeking photos and/or video that may have captured images of these persons and the vehicle, or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present," it adds.

You can see the photos by clicking here.

Authorities "strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger." Their mother and her husband, Chad Daybell, have not been cooperating with police. According to authorities, as reported by ABC News, they have found "no evidence or verification of anyone providing for the housing, food, clothing, education, or medical care" for the children since September, despite Daybell's recent claims that "the kids are safe."

Vallow was extradited from Hawaii to Idaho on Thursday. She is expected to appear in a Madison County Court for the first time on Friday and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.