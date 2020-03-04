Prince William Jokes He and Kate Middleton Are Spreading Coronavirus, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Prince William recently joked that he and Kate Middleton are "spreading the Coronavirus," and social media users have some thoughts about it. As reported by TIME, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Ireland on Tuesday, making a royal visit to Dublin's Guinness Storehouse. William was caught on camera making light of the globe-wide virus, while speaking with some military personnel.

Prince William joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak during a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland on Tuesday https://t.co/chcqqO0OdK pic.twitter.com/ygyELE1ous — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2020

The jokes aren't sitting well with Twitter users, as many seem to find it in poor taste to mock the toll that coronavirus has already had on the world, but still others found it to be harmless humor.

Scroll down to see reactions to William's comments.