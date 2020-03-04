Nashville Tornado: Barack Obama Speaks out on Natural Disaster, Sends Message to First Responders

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out after a series of tornadoes devastated Middle Tennessee. As emergency responders continue to look for survivors, more than 20 people still unaccounted for in Putnam County, Obama sent his thoughts and prayers to the Nashville area in a tweet, also thanking first responders.

Michelle and I are sending our prayers to those affected by the severe storms in Tennessee, especially to those who lost loved ones. Our hearts are with you and the first responders working so diligently to protect the vibrant communities of Nashville. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 3, 2020

Obama was just one of many American politicians to send their support to the area following the storms. Shortly after news of the tornadoes broke, former Vice President and current 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who won the state's Super Tuesday primary, shared his response to the devastation on Twitter.

Jill and I send our thoughts and prayers for the safety of Tennesseans affected by the tornado. Stay safe out there — and if you're voting today, be sure to follow @tndp for updates. https://t.co/HpdC2T38T0 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has also offered words of support, tweeting his "prayers for all of those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee… The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time."

Trump is also scheduled to visit the impacted areas on Friday, he announced in a Tuesday press conference.

"Before I begin, I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible and very vicious tornado that killed at least 19 people and injured many more," he said. "We're working with the leaders in Tennessee, including their great Gov. Bill Lee to make sure that everything is done properly."

"We'll be going, as I said, to Tennessee on Friday," he continued in part. "We send our love and the prayers of the nation to every family that was affected. We will get there, and we will recover, and we will rebuild, and we will help them. Condolences. Tough, tough situation."

Damage in the area is still being assessed, though dozens of buildings are known to be severely damaged, with more than 40 collapsed, as a result of the storms, which swept from west to east through Middle Tennessee. The popular East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods were severely impacted, and several casualties have been reported in the neighboring Mount Juliet community. Meanwhile, Putnam County, some 80 miles east of the city, remains among the hardest hit areas and where the majority of the reported 24 fatalities occurred. At this time, officials have confirmed that five children under the age of 13 are among the dead, according to WKRN.