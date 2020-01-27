Stephen Curry Posts Photo, Message to Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant have been pronounced dead after their helicopter crashed into a side slop in Calabasas, California. Several fans, celebrities and athletes have come forward to share their emotional heartbreak via social media, including fellow NBA star Steph Curry. Curry, a man known for his faith in God, admitted in his post that shows a picture of he and Bryant hugging it out in a post game photo, that everyones "faith is being tested" right now following so many unanswered questions as to how this could have happened to someone like Bryant, at his age, of his status.

He also thanked Bryant in the post and wished that he and his daughter "rest easy" now.

There were seven other victims of the devastating crash: John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser who was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, as well as Ara Zobayan who was the pilot. They group of nine were reportedly on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for basketball practice when the chopper crashed into the side of a hill. They were flying during foggy conditions that were considered to be dangerous enough that the local police agencies even grounded their own aircrafts.

Matt Mauser, the husband and father to Mauser and their three children, was the first person associated with one of the victims to speak out telling Today, "It's horrible. I've got three small kids, and I'm trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom."

He admitted that he was "scared about the future" moving forward without his wife before adding, "Christina, well he didn't choose Christina for just any ordinary reason. She was extraordinary. She was witty, incredibly witty. Funny — funny like nobody you've ever met...She was warm. She was incredibly bright. she was technologically incredibly savvy, she could figure out anything."

"My wife could break you down in two seconds, she knew how to figure you out," he added. "She was incredibly deep."

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The NBA star was only 41-years-old.