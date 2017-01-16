Womanista Exclusive: JoJo Fletcher Talks Love and Life After ‘The Bachelorette’

(Photo: ABC.com)

It wasn’t long ago when the world tuned in to see which eligible bachelor, “JoJo” Joelle Fletcher would choose on The Bachelorette. We caught up with the 25-year-old to chat about life after the show, wedding planning with her fiancé Jordan Rodgers, and how they plan on having a Chipotle mini burrito bar at the reception!

The former Bachelorette also has great advice to the newly minted Bachelor Nick Viall, and of course we gathered all of her Womanista Approved favorites from where to eat in Nashville to her must-have mascara.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Womanista:

When did you know Jordan was the one?

JoJo Fletcher:

Well, I guess you could say from that first night he left quite the impression — hence why I gave him the first impression rose! But I really kept my heart open in the beginning. After our first 1-1 date I knew there was something special there, but it wasn’t until he told me he loved me in Mendoza that I knew I was completely in love with him too.Its hard to process all of your emotions in that setting, dating multiple great men… but in the end, I knew he was the one I didn’t want to live without & could never imagine saying goodbye to.

Womanista:

What’s been the biggest adjustment since wrapping the show and living life together in Dallas?

JoJo Fletcher:

I would say the biggest adjustment has been learning what our “new normal” is. I think we both thought that once everything was over things would be how life was pre-bachelorette, but we’ve learned that date nights or random trips to the store aren’t exactly the way it was before. We are so lucky to have such amazing people that support us and are completely overwhelmed by the love we receive when we are out — but it’s definitely an adjustment receiving that sort of thing together now.

Womanista:

There’s so many opinions circulating regarding the show and you two as a couple, what do you wish fans would know, or something cameras didn’t catch?

JoJo Fletcher:

At this point we have come to realize that there will always be people who will have something negative to say — and to be honest, we don’t feel the need to ‘prove’ anything to those individuals. We know the love we have for each other, our family knows, our friends know, and like I said, we have been blessed with people all over country/ world that support us so that is enough for me J.

Womanista:

How’s wedding planning going?

JoJo Fletcher:

We are still in the process of figuring it all out — we talk about it often but haven’t decided on location, when, etc yet.To be honest, we love this period right now where we get to be stress free and actually date and be with each other in a more normal setting, so we have just been soaking that in!

Womanista:

What’s essential for you at your wedding?

JoJo Fletcher:

I am big on floral arrangements — but also, and this is crucial, a late-night Chipotle mini burrito bar for guests as they are leaving.

Womanista:

What advice do you wish someone gave you before going on the Bachelorette?

JoJo Fletcher:

I got a lot of great advice from some previous Bachelorettes…they covered a lot but I think I underestimated just how emotionally taxing the entire process is.

Womanista:

What would you tell the new Bachelor, Nick Viall?

JoJo Fletcher:

I would tell Nick to know that it won’t be easy — that there will be so many times where he thinks he has no idea what to do & will doubt himself… but to just trust in that little feeling inside of your gut whether it makes sense or not.When you go through this sort of experience, there are so many things that will make you doubt yourself- don’t. At the end of the day- you know what’s best for you. Trust in that. Oh, and sleep as much as you can. Travel days will be his favorite day towards the end of the season because you can just SLEEP.