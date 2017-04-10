Get Victoria Beckham’s Baggy-Beige Suit Look for Less

(Photo: Getty / Raymond Hall )

Fashion icon Victoria Beckham’s style and beauty is always be on point, and this recent baggy look is no exception.

Beckham was spotted out in New York wearing a loose fitting beige suit from her Autumn/Winter ’17 collection. The extra-baggy fit of the suit was an interesting choice for the fashion designer, and we’re loving how she pulls it off.

She paired the structured blazer and pleated trousers with a royal blue blouse for an accent, and styled her look with oversized tortoise-shell sunnies and a chic wine colored clutch. To complete the avant-garde outfit, Beckham wore a pair of round toe stilettos – an impressive feat in the snowy weather.

With neutral tones and deep pops of color, we love this look for dressing fab on those in-between transition days. Although Beckham’s designer outfit comes at a steep price, we found just what you need to recreate her look without breaking the bank. Shop below to get the oversized look for less.

Kenneth Cole Silk Button Front Shirt, $49; Amazon.com

This royal blue blouse is made from 100% silk and features a point collar, button-front placket and double-chested pockets.

Steve Madden BMUSTHAV, $45; Stevemadden.com

Featuring metallic accents, this cute clutch with a removable chain strap is made of faux suede that fastens with a magnetic closure and a zip-pocket inside.

Quay Australia Barnun 60mm Sunglasses, $40; Revolve.com

These classic, 100% UV protection shades feature a flat browline for a retro twist and full-coverage frames with a refined tortoise shell pattern.

Jessica Simpson Meave Platform Pump, $60; Macys.com

These sky-high heeled pumps make a statement and will go with everything in your closet thanks to the classic round toe, timeless black leather and cushioned insole.

ASOS Premium Clean Tailored Pants, $61; Asos.com

A modern take on the classic trouser pant, this style features a high-rise waist, side pockets, faux back pockets and a slightly tapered leg for a slimmer fit that’s cut close to the body.

ASOS Tailored Edge to Edge Blazer, $68; Asos.com

Made of a textured woven fabric with silky-feel lining, this updated blazer features shawl lapels and faux pockets for a tailored, functional style.

