‘This Is Us’ Alum Janet Montgomery Goes Topless During Mexico Vacation

This Is Us alum Janet Montgomery recently showed some skin, while embarking on a Mexican vacation.

The actress, who played Olivia during This Is Us‘ first season, took to Instagram back on Feb. 15 to share the below photo. In the shot, Montgomery is shown looking out over a scenic view while only wearing a pair of orange bikini bottoms.

She coyley captioned the photo, “Rear View.”

Montgomery, also known for her roles on Salem and Entourage, took the snapshot while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, during the week of Valentine’s Day.

This is not the first time the English actress has taken to social media to show off her bikini looks. Her previous swimsuit photo was uploaded in January. It is a throwback from summer 2017 that shows her posing in a mirror while wearing a green one-piece.

“Me doing my best Melania Trump face,” Montgomery captioned the photo. “God I miss being tanned.”

On This Is Us, Montgomery portrayed the acclaimed actress Olivia, who begins working on a play with Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley). She initially detests Kevin for his less-than-stellar behavior and acting abilities, but the two soon become attracted to one another.

The two characters eventually split up, putting the entire production in jeopardy.

Olivia has not been seen since the season 1 episode “The Right Thing to Do,” but with Kevin recently retracing some of his past mistakes, she could always return.

Despite her absence, Montgomery has kept in contact with her former This Is Us castmates. She recently posted about texting Hartley along with an odd photo of the former on-screen couple’s heads.

“Was just texting with Justin Hartley and the only image we have ever shared is this one,” she wrote. “Heads in the clouds us! Who stole our bodies??”

This Is Us airs airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.