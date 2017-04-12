Channel Maria Menounos’ Perfect Spring Style

d (Photo: Twitter / @hawtceleb)

There’s no denying it—spring is officially here. As you swap out cozy sweaters for lighter tops, up your style game by adding a little color to your look.

Maria Menounos did just that as she sported the perfect transition outfit while out in NYC this week. The E! News anchor paired her sleek gold booties and on-trend ripped jeans with a light blue blazer that screams “ready for spring.” She tied her look together with a structured bag, stackable rings and blue mirrored glasses—another trend we’re happy to see stick around.

This is one look we’ll definitely be channeling this spring, and we gathered everything you need to recreate this must-have ensemble. If you’re loving Maria’s spring style as much as we are, shop below to get it yourself without breaking the bank.

Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket, $125; Topshop.com

A sweet take on the closet staple, this structured light blue blazer features a double breasted button closure and pockets for added style and convenience.

Forever 21 Glitter Faux Leather Booties, $24; Forever21.com

Add some spunk to your outfit with these glitter booties from Forever 21. The block heel is easy to walk in, and the fun glittery outer is sure to turn heads.

BLANKNYC ‘So Called Life’ Ripped Skinny Jean, $37; Nordstromrack.com

These skinny jeans are perfect for hopping on the ripped jeans trend at an unbeatable price. Distressed detailing along both legs complements the faded and whiskered wash to make the perfect go-to pant.

Gorjana G Rings, Set of 3, $45; Bloomingdales.com

This set of gleaming, delicately hammered rings can be stacked together for a rich, layered look or worn individually as a delicate accessory.

Pixie Mood Sylvia Faux Leather Tote, $78; Nordstrom.com

This everyday bag can be worn as a crossbody or carried by soft, faux leather handles for versatile use. Its roomy interior boasts several compartments to keep all your belongings in place.

Quay All My Love Sunglasses, $60; Shopbop.com

The light blue lenses on these aviator-style sunnies are enough to take any look to the next level. The contrasting gold frames tone down the bold lenses for a stylish accessory that can be worn daily.

