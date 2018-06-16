Rumer Willis Rocks Bikini, FaceTimes Topless Sister Tallulah in New Photos

Rumer Willis is ready for summer if her latest photos are any indication.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to show a bikini-clad look while sunbathing.

Willis is shown in the below image wearing a white one-piece bathing suit, sunglasses and various pieces of jewelry.

Willis strikes a confident look in the picture as she lays on her stomach and catches some rays on her backside.

She then followed that up with a look at her day of rest and relaxation.

In the second shot, Willis is now turned over on her back and looking upward. She has pulled down her swimsuit straps and is reading a book.

The book in question is the classic novel A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole. The book is all about Ignatius J. Reilly, a colorful character living in New Orleans and revealing his odd observations about the world around him.

However, Willis just could not keep all the fun to herself. After those previous pics, she FaceTimed her sister, Tallulah Willis, who was showing some skin, as well.

In the screenshot posted in Willis’ Instagram story, Tallulah is seen topless wearing only a cap. Willis is featured in the top right corner, making a duck-face gesture.

Willis caption the screenshot “My Favorite Human,” referring to her 24-year-old sister.

When she’s not sunbathing, the oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is acting and fighting an ongoing battle with sobriety.

In an October interview with PEOPLE, the Empire actress revealed she had spent her year staying clean.

“My decision to become sober wasn’t out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going,” Willis said. “I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means. I didn’t say I was sober from anything, I could have been sober from a food addiction or buying too many clothes or from relationships or whatever, but I think we’re in this culture where we naturally presume and assume.”

She added, “Like I remember like there was this whole huge [Good Morning America] story that I’ve secretly struggled with this really intense addiction and how have I kept it hidden. And I was like, ‘I’ve kept it hidden because there’s nothing [to hide.]’”