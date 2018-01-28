Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky in Retro Bikini

Summer is several months away, but that did not stop Miley Cyrus from hitting the beach.

Cyrus recently ditched the Northern Hemisphere’s winter weather for Australia‘s summertime sunshine. She was spotted at a beach on the shore, Australia’s Byron Bay, which is located on the continent’s eastern coast.

The Daily Mail shared several paparazzi shots of The Voice coach wearing a retro-style red bikini while soaking up some sunlight.

The tiny-two piece features a narrow top that extends across her chest, in what’s a departure from her typical bikini style.

The “Malibu” singer shared a photo in a similar red bikini back in June 2017, but it featured a much more typical cup style.

In that shot, Cyrus can be seen enjoying summer back in the U.S. as she chows down on fruit with a couple canines.

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre!” Cyrus captioned in the photo. “Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf), [and] goooood times!”

That shot racked up a staggering 1.6 million likes.

While she’s still sporting some skin-heavy looks on the beach, Cyrus has been much more conservative during her latest album cycle. She’s ditched many of the risquè fashion choices that thrust her into the spotlight.

Scrolling through her Instagram leads to many more common outfits, such her latest looks for the Record Academy’s pre-GRAMMYs MusiCares event.

Cyrus is shown donning a sparkly black jumpsuit as she paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

“Proud to be apart of MusiCares and amazed by their incredible efforts supporting artists!” Cyrus wrote. “You’re always there when we need you most! Was a privilege to perform for such an impactful room [at] the legendary Radio City [and] was honored to celebrate the incredible Fleetwood Mac!”

Cyrus will perform with Elton John at the GRAMMYs on Sunday. The ceremony will air at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.