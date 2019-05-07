Met Gala: Miley Cyrus’ Look Let Down Some Fans After She Hyped It Up

Miley Cyrus made her highly-anticipated appearance at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, and her look left some feeling a little disappointed.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer arrived on fashion’s biggest night wearing a chic Yves Saint Laurent mini dress, patterned stockings and black heels, according to E! Online. The dress was a structured design with black and sparkly green striping designed by YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Cyrus kept her hair and makeup simple for the event. She sported her long blonde tresses straight for the Met Gala.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While her look was far from a fashion faux pas, fans felt it didn’t quite live up to the Camp theme of the Met Gala. After she was photographed at the event, Twitter was full of reactions to her look. The masses were split on how to feel about the look.

“miley pls u could have done so much better,” one Twitter user said.

DO DISAPPOINTED IN MILEY #MetGala — arantza (@ArantzaCoffee) May 6, 2019

“Miley really spent the last three days posting on Instagram about today and ruined her hair… FOR THIS?! REALLY?!,” another fan wrote.

Cute, but I really expected Miley to go all-in on the camp theme… https://t.co/Z5tJnPll1u — Nicole Massabrook (@NKMass) May 6, 2019

“STOMP ME WITH THOSE HEELS SIS,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Miley Cyrus looking BEAUTIFUL at the #MetGala,” another wrote.

A lot of people slayed at the Met Gala but so far my favorite outfits have been from Lady Gaga, Lily Collins & Miley Cyrus. Where is Blake Lively too? Sis always slays. 😭 — Maddy ♡ (@daisiesmaddy) May 7, 2019

Cyrus had been hyping her appearance at the event on Twitter in the hours leading up to it. She also spent several days teasing the appearance on Instagram. In one final tweet before the event, Cyrus posed in just her tights on a bed with her hands covering the rest of her body. She captioned the image, “She Is Coming.” Before that, she had been teasing her appearance on her Instagram Story, posing with husband Liam Hemsworth in a series of photos.

Hemsworth appeared by her side at the Met Gala. He sported a classic black suit to the event with a black shirt and matching bow tie. The 2019 Met Gala marks the first time the pair, who secretly married in December 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee, has attended the high-profile fashion event together.