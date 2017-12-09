Megan Fox Shows off New Lingerie Collection for Instagram

Megan Fox keeps a low profile, but she still finds time to steam up Instagram every now and again.
Her latest look is a luxurious lingerie shot, which was taken in promotion of Fox’s lingerie designs for Frederick’s of Hollywood.
In a new photo shared by the company, the Transformers star is shown lying chest down on a couch while modelling a black chemise from her new holiday collection.
Fox revealed the new collection in a video from her personal account, where she detailed what inspired the look.
“I was really inspired by the rich colors, textiles and tapestries of Eastern Europe when I was putting it together, and I hope you guys are equally inspired,” Fox said.
