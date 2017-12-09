Megan Fox Shows off New Lingerie Collection for Instagram

Megan Fox keeps a low profile, but she still finds time to steam up Instagram every now and again.

Her latest look is a luxurious lingerie shot, which was taken in promotion of Fox’s lingerie designs for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

In a new photo shared by the company, the Transformers star is shown lying chest down on a couch while modelling a black chemise from her new holiday collection.

Fox revealed the new collection in a video from her personal account, where she detailed what inspired the look.

“I was really inspired by the rich colors, textiles and tapestries of Eastern Europe when I was putting it together, and I hope you guys are equally inspired,” Fox said.

See Fox modelling the line and her message about the designs below.

Shop our ava anastasia chemise exclusively designed by Megan Fox for Frederick’s of Hollywood ✨(link in bio) A post shared by Frederick’s of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Dec 6, 2017 at 1:16pm PST