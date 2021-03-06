Kylie Jenner Stuns in Shades and Black Bikini Top

✖

Kylie Jenner took a very chic approach to her latest swimwear look. On Instagram, Jenner posted a slideshow of photos in which she could be seen wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses, a black bikini, and a red-patterned skirt. She even completed her look with a designer basketball adorned with the Chanel logo on it.

You can always count on the Kardashian-Jenner family to showcase some glamorous looks on Instagram, which is exactly what the Kylie Cosmetics founder did recently. In the slideshow, Jenner posed in a variety of ways to show off her sporty, beach-ready look. Based on the photo shoot, it appears as though the reality star is ready for a game of basketball. But, since this is Jenner, she, of course, is playing in total style courtesy of her Chanel basketball.

Jenner's latest post comes a couple of weeks after the Life of Kylie star welcomed a new addition to her family — an adorable puppy named Kevin. On Feb. 22, she posted two photos of the cute dog on Instagram, letting her fans know that she kept the "K" name streak alive by naming her pup Kevin. The photos have since gone on to amass over 5 million likes. She also posted clips of the puppy on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. In one video, which showcased the dog staring off as he sat on the door, Jenner can be heard saying, "Kevin! Kev! You are so cute!" She added, before Kevin eventually looked at her and the camera, "He is just looking at my slippers." Jenner also referred to Kevin as her "son" in a subsequent post on her Instagram Story. At the moment, it's unclear how many dogs Jenner has. But, ELLE noted that she has posted videos over the years that showcase her dogs including Norman, Bambi, Rosie, Wesley, Odie, Sophia, Ernie, Penny, and Harlie.

Shortly after Jenner introduced the newest, furry member of her family, she went out on a fashionable lunch date with him. According to Yahoo, the reality star donned jean shorts, knee-high white boots, a white top, and a beige blazer for her little date with her pup. The duo reportedly dined at the Beverly Hills Hotel and got to show off their chic looks in the process.