Kim Kardashian Shows off Tanned Physique in Oceanic Snap

Kim Kardashian just casually showed off her tanned and tone bikini bod in a new beach snap.

Kardashian, who is in the midst of a string of bikini posts, took to Twitter to post the photo, which was taken during her recent vacation with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The mother-of-three is shown lying down on top of a towel while wearing a black two-piece. A plate of fruit is by her side.

In the caption, Kardashian, 37, gives a shoutout to her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who helped her get back in shape over the last year.

“Shout out to my trainer [Melissa Alcantara] who really changed my body,” Kardashian wrote. “When I wasn’t happy [with] what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week [and] changed the way I eat! SO THANK U for waking up at 5 a.m. to do crazy body building workouts.”

Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn’t happy w what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week & changed the way I eat! SO THANK U for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts pic.twitter.com/SnteVQiONT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 14, 2018

This is just the latest of many oceanic shots the E! personality has posted this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared the below photo on Friday night of herself rocking an orange bikini. She is also wearing a trendy pair of designer sunglasses.

As she models the swimwear, she is on her knees paddling near the shore using a paddle that matches her outfit.

She kept the orange theme going with the photo’s caption, which was simply an orange heart emoji. The photo has already received more than 2 million likes.

The mother-of-three is on a hot-streak when it comes to bikini photos. She has filled her Instagram profile with vacation snapshots with sister Kourtney.

However, Kardashian received a load of Photoshopping accusations on several of those photos. She ended up taking the photos down, but has reposted one with an explanation for the deletion.

She strikes her reaction up to the bad “vibe” the posts created.

“I deleted some vacation pics because I didn’t like the vibe on my page, but I re-filtered them and reposting some!” Kardashian wrote. “I’m crazy about the vibe on my IG page.”

She then added the hashtag for “Positive Vibes Only.”

One the most glaring reasons for the repost was the below bikini shot from earlier in the week. The Kimoji entrepreneur is shown in a hot pink bikini in front of a picturesque view in the picture, which was captioned “morning.”

However, fans were more interested in the strange white streak that appears on Kardashian’s wrist.

Many bashed the error in the photo, which was believed to have been caused by editing it in Photoshop.

“What’s wrong with your hand?” one person wrote.

Another commenter asked, “Was this edited with MS Paint?”

Page Six speculated that the mark was made with a “liquify” tool in an editing software. They noted that her wrist was bent awkwardly in the photo, which could explain why Kardashian or an assistant was trying to alter it.