Khloe Kardashian Debuts New, Lighter Locks

Khloé Kardashian has changed up her hair color yet again.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality took to Instagram late Friday night to show off her new look, which is all about blonde.

In the three-part clip, she is seen using the front-facing camera to show off her new locks while wearing a simple black tank-top.

Kardashian confidently jostles her around and she proudly declares that this is her look for the summer.

“I just got my hair colored,” Kardashian says in the video. “I had to go a little lighter. It’s summer.”

She then details another reason she is rocking the blonde look now. She could not get her hair bleached while she was expecting her first daughter, True. However, she gave birth to True two months ago, meaning she is free to bleach away.

“I had my baby so I can bleach the f— out of my hair now,” she says.

The E! personality then thanks the stylist who crafted the look, MèCHE SALON Los Angeles founder Tracey Cunningham.

“I love it. Tracey, God bless you,” Kardashian says. “Tracey Cunningham, you’re the s—.”

Cunningham herself gave some insight into the look over on her own Instagram profile. She detailed the exact process and products she and assistant Kat Samson used to give Kardashian her desired summer look.

“New blonde hair color for True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian. Kat Samson (my assistant) and I did a full head of highlights in foils and color Redken flashlift with 30 volume and 1/4 oz olaplex and balayage with Redken freehand lightener with 40 volume and 1/8 oz Olaplex. After I rinsed I balayaged the hairline, rinsed and towel dried, put Olaplex stand alone treatment all over and towel dried. Next Shadeseq rooted hairline with 09nb+09n zone 1 07nb+07n+07p for 5 minutes. Lift up and rinse Olaplex #4 shampoo and #5 conditioner. No gloss all over.”

She ended her message with a simple “Thank you, Khloe Kardashian.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently between seasons, but is scheduled to return Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.