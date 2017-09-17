Kaley Cuoco Shows off Her ‘Favorite Riding Pants’ in New Video

Kaley Cuoco frequently shares her love for horses on Instagram, and on Saturday she showed off some of the fashion she wears while engaging in her favorite hobby.

The Big Bang Theory star shared the above video showing off her “favorite riding pants,” a pair of Horse Pilot’s “technical garments” for horse riders

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I get asked all the time, ‘What are my favourite riding pants?’” she wrote. “Well here they are! (Horse Pilot) is all I wear! Extremely comfy, stretchy and flattering. They come in adorable colours including beige and whites for horse showing.”

“I may or may not have worn them to yoga,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the actress has shown off her equestrian fashion.

Back in July, she modeled GOLDSHEEP’s green two-piece outfit while at a charity event.

See the second outfit below.

